Revomon (REVO) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Revomon has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Revomon has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $171,658.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00118311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00072449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,708.08 or 0.99985087 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.02 or 0.06437705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

