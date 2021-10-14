Rice Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RONIU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RONIU) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. 250 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.