Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was upgraded by Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on REI. Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $377.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.53.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 131.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. On average, analysts expect that Ring Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 511,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $987,196.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,687,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,486,263.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,175,682 shares in the company, valued at $31,535,016.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 625,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ring Energy by 763,100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 68,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ring Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 33,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ring Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

