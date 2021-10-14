RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $415.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total value of $5,032,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $268,713.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,755 shares of company stock valued at $23,651,332 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $236.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -160.11 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $207.53 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

