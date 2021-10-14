ROAD Hits Market Capitalization of $103,077.06 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. ROAD has a total market cap of $103,077.06 and $248,854.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ROAD has traded up 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

