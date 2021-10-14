Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in Robert Half International by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 11,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,710,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $105.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.00. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $111.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

