Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in Robert Half International by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 11,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,710,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $105.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.00. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $111.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.