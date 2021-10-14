Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.49% of Robert Half International worth $1,144,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63,246 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 63,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RHI opened at $105.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $111.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.00.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

