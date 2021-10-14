Robert K. Burgess Sells 10,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $8.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,321,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,380,664. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $230.43. The company has a market capitalization of $541.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.22.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.