Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Roblox by 174.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 67.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $74.78 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.44.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,220 shares of company stock valued at $49,446,401 in the last quarter.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

