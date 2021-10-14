Rogers Communications (RCI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of C$1.01 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.56 billion.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.