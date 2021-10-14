ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.39 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00025036 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.55 or 0.00298337 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001107 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,559,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

