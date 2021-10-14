Rooshine (NASDAQ:RSAUD) Trading Down 0.8%

Rooshine, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSAUD)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.24. 643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36.

Rooshine Company Profile (NASDAQ:RSAUD)

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

