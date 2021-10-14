Router Protocol Price Down 0.8% This Week (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $24.93 million and $2.40 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.38 or 0.00005912 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

