Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €310.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €310.00 ($364.71) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €269.43 ($316.97).

VOW3 stock opened at €193.44 ($227.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a 50-day moving average of €196.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €212.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

