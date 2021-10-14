Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

Shares of AKAM opened at $102.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.04.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,840 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

