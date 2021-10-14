Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,759.20

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,759.20 ($22.98) and last traded at GBX 1,751.60 ($22.88), with a volume of 630584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,738.80 ($22.72).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDSB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,073.18 ($27.09).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,507.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,412.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £136.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 1.27%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

