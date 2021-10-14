Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Update

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGT. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 97,591 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Shares of RGT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.57. 4,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,147. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. Royce Global Value Trust has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

