RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of RPT opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 1.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 6.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.