RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $142.18 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $57,383.61 or 0.99739686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $142.18 million and $102,097.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000778 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,478 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.