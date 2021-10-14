Rubic Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Rubic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rubic has a total market cap of $43.69 million and $2.15 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rubic has traded 74.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00070167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00120632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00073436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,149.73 or 1.00236599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.05 or 0.06552761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rubic Coin Trading

