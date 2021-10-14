Ruler Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $609.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00069773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00118685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00073142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,028.06 or 0.99684601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.16 or 0.06488819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.