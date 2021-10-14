Rune (RUNE) Trading Down 13.6% This Week

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Rune has a market cap of $4.04 million and $54,929.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rune has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $209.41 or 0.00364788 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00070856 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00122500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00074297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,198.62 or 0.99637514 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,764.96 or 0.06558399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

