Rupee (RUP) Market Capitalization Tops $77,927.17

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $77,927.17 and $3.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00044699 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

