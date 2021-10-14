RWWM Inc. Acquires Shares of 263,065 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RWWM Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 263,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,658,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 7.6% of RWWM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,169,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.98. The stock had a trading volume of 386,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,175,994. The company has a market capitalization of $451.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

