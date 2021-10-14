RWWM Inc. Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

RWWM Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,582,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,349 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 15.0% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RWWM Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $116,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.95.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.12. 1,418,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,030,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

