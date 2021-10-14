RWWM Inc. Has $85.38 Million Stock Holdings in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

RWWM Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the quarter. Daily Journal makes up about 10.9% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RWWM Inc. owned 18.28% of Daily Journal worth $85,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DJCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Daily Journal in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DJCO traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.85. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000. The company has a market capitalization of $466.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.53. Daily Journal Co. has a twelve month low of $243.99 and a twelve month high of $416.68.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.56 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 286.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

