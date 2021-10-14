Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Ryder System has increased its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ryder System has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ryder System to earn $7.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.25. 376,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. Ryder System has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ryder System stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Ryder System worth $43,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

