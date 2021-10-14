Sabre Insurance Group’s (SBRE) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 261 ($3.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 224 ($2.93) to GBX 199 ($2.60) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Agricole lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 190.80 ($2.49) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 218.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 244.03. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £477.00 million and a P/E ratio of 13.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £614.25 ($802.52). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,572.25). Insiders have purchased 10,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,389 over the last 90 days.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

