SAFE DEAL Price Reaches $3.13 on Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $368,203.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00005472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00070003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00119319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00073113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,047.45 or 0.99641881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.89 or 0.06500834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,881,299 coins and its circulating supply is 913,507 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.