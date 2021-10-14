SafeBlast Price Up 9.3% This Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $535,590.13 and $156,933.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,892.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $606.30 or 0.01047300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.76 or 0.00336417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.96 or 0.00302221 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00036769 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002554 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SafeBlast

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

