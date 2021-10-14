Safehold (SAFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. On average, analysts expect Safehold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $75.84 on Thursday. Safehold has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82 and a beta of -0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAFE. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.69 per share, for a total transaction of $999,940.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 739,891 shares of company stock worth $55,973,683 and sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safehold stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Safehold worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

