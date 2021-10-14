SafeInsure (SINS) One Day Volume Tops $299.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $133,759.46 and approximately $299.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00031237 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001113 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,604,041 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

