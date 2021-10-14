Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.63) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

