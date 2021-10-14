SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

SAIL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.19. 562,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,591. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 1.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,665.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $82,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,103. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

