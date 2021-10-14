Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) EVP Sells $11,718.00 in Stock

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $11,718.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Salem Media Group stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,841. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $94.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.19 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdad Advisers LP increased its stake in Salem Media Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 828,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 139,293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salem Media Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 139,503 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 67.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 103,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 105,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

