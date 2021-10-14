salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total value of $5,664,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total value of $5,498,400.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $5,478,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total value of $5,456,800.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total value of $5,386,000.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $5,442,200.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total value of $5,617,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total value of $5,183,600.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total value of $5,137,600.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $5,200,600.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $5.61 on Thursday, hitting $290.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,433,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,372,589. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $290.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $283.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.74.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

