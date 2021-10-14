Salona Global Medical Device (NYSE:LNDZF) Shares Down 11.3%

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (NYSE:LNDZF) shares dropped 11.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 5,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 47,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.74.

Salona Global Medical Device Company Profile (NYSE:LNDZF)

Salona Global Medical Device Corp. engages in the provision of financial and consultancy services to mental health and addiction industry. It operates through the Medical Billing, and Financial Services segments. The Medical Billing segment focuses on its customers in United States. The Financial Services segment offers asset based financial services to healthcare providers in the United States.

