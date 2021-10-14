Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Up 141.9% in September

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 141.9% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SFRGY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $10.74. 3,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

SFRGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.