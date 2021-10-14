Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.00.

SAFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth about $1,086,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 202.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 50.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $188.10 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $117.22 and a 1-year high of $197.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

