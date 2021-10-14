Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

