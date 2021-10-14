Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates CHF 400 Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 400 price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price target on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 367.77.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

