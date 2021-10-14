Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. Analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,188 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,523,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 562.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 525,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 351,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 789.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 306,841 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

