SAP (SAP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SAP (NYSE:SAP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect SAP to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $141.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.33. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $158.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SAP stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SAP were worth $67,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.70.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

