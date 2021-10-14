SAP (SAP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SAP (NYSE:SAP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect SAP to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $141.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.33. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $158.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.70.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
