Sarcophagus Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.97 Million (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $92,887.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00069109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00122141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00074147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,461.61 or 0.99875262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.33 or 0.06516797 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,236,657 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

