SaTT (SATT) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One SaTT coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SaTT has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. SaTT has a total market capitalization of $6.70 million and $11,409.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00046159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00234627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00096392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

SaTT Profile

SATT is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

