Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Research Coverage Started at Oddo Securities

Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Oddo Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

NYSE SLB opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $26,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

