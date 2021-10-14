Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Shares Up 0.6%

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $25.13. 97,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 78,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHY. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,701,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,474,000. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

