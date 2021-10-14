Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 515,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,523 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $40,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $579,000.

Shares of SCHM opened at $78.42 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $81.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average is $77.85.

