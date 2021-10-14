Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Purchased by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Science Applications International accounts for 1.8% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Huber Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Science Applications International worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

NYSE SAIC traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $89.64. 3,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,112. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.31. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.