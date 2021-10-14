Science Biosensor Diagnos Life Sells 100,000 Shares of GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $460,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $496,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $532,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 45,152 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $148,550.08.

Shares of GBS stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.18. 332,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. GBS Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $14.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,251,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GBS by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GBS in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

